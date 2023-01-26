Flights are now on sale for low-cost airline Bonza.
As part of Bonza's phased rollout of flight releases, travellers are now able to book flights to 12 destinations on 15 routes.
The first flight will be on January 31 from Sunshine Coast to Whitsunday Coast.
Travellers will be able to lock away holiday plans for Easter, school holidays and long weekends with flights available to book up until late October 2023.
"The wait is over. 2023 is the Year for Allstralia, with low cost air travel to many holiday spots, some of which are relatively undiscovered. It's time to see more of your own backyard for less," Carly Povey, Chief Commercial Officer at Bonza, said.
"We're delighted to be delivering on our commitment to make air travel more accessible. We promised choice and better connectivity to the regions for less and we've been beyond delighted with the support for our mission.
"Today we start making travel a possibility for the many, not the few. Forget connecting flights or your bum going numb in the car, Bonza is here to take Aussies from A to B without the C - cost and complexity."
For travellers who have already downloaded the Fly Bonza app, they should delete and reinstall the latest version to have the ability to book flights.
The flights on sale now are an indication of what's here to stay from Bonza.
"It's important that Aussie travellers know we're on sale, not having a sale," Ms Povey said.
"We're committed to low cost fares which will in turn, stimulate new markets for Australia's domestic tourism industry. We're confident whenever customers choose to travel, all our fares and not just our starting fares will represent great value."
Routes from Bonza's second base at Melbourne Airport are expected to go on sale in a matter of weeks.
