The Land
Home/News

Bonza goes on sale offering cheap flights to parts of regional Australia

Updated January 27 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonza flights have gone on sale. Picture supplied

Flights are now on sale for low-cost airline Bonza.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.