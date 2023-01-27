The Land
Home/News

Rural Fire Service crews working hard to keep Bathurst and surrounds safe

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated January 27 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fire helicopters flown in from Sydney while Bathurst was at significant risk of bushfires. Picture by Top Notch Video

FIRE crews have been on high alert with the increasing temperatures, and on Saturday Bathurst is again in the high fire danger zone.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.