As lightning lit up the night sky, off in the distance, the Quirindi Silo Art came to life to tell the stories of the traditional owners.
Organisers estimated more than 1500 people turned out to watch the spectacular light show on Friday evening.
Storms threatened to spoil the show but they held off and instead added another element to the evening with rainbows then lightning - cracking in the distance - on display.
The light show was prefaced with a message, which read: "Here in Quirindi and the Liverpool Plains, it is the traditional home of the Gamilaroi people.
"Quirindi Silo Art pay our respects and recognise your continuing connection to lands, waters and communities.
"These cultural stories have been shared with permission of traditional owner, Gamilaroi and Ngunnawal man, Jason Allan.
"The stories are from the cultural lore of the Liverpool Plains Gamilaroi people.
"Mural artist Peter Ryan and local Gamilaroi and Ngunnawal man, Jason Allan, worked together so that traditional stories and symbols would be part of the mural.
"The cultural stories interwoven into the visual symbols of the mural will also be developed as animations in the light show. These stories are important lore for the Gamilaroi people.
"Clues to the stories can be found in the mural."
The light show was integrated into the silo art in the hope of not only bringing people to Quirindi but also to spend the night in town.
Along with the light show, there was food stalls, activities and entertainment on Friday.
Ben is a digital journalist for ACM Agriculture, covering Queensland Country Life, The Land, Farmonline, Stock Journal, Stock & Land, Farm Weekly and the North Queensland Register.
