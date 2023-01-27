The Land
Quirindi Silo Art official opening shows light display on silos

Ben Jaffrey
By Ben Jaffrey
Updated January 28 2023 - 10:23am, first published 10:00am
As lightning lit up the night sky, off in the distance, the Quirindi Silo Art came to life to tell the stories of the traditional owners.

