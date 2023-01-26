The Land
Home/News

Quirindi silos first on Australian Silo Art Trail with interactive light show

Eva Baxter
By Eva Baxter
Updated January 28 2023 - 10:03am, first published January 26 2023 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A SILO mural revitalising the country town of Quirindi will become the very first to offer an interactive light show on the Australian Silo Art Trail (ASAT).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eva Baxter

Eva Baxter

Editorial Trainee

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.