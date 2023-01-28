The Land
Home/News

Wolki Farms owner Jacob Wolki chalks up 1 million views with debut TikTok video

Jodie Bruton
By Jodie Bruton
January 29 2023 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wolki Farms co-owner Jacob Wolki says his 24/7 self-service Lavington butchery resonated with a whole new audience when he posted his first video to the sharing platform TikTok on Sunday. Picture by Mark Jesser

A THURGOONA regenerative farmer whose first TikTok video went viral is taking it all in his stride.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jodie Bruton

Jodie Bruton

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.