Yalgoo's 34th Merino Ram Sale averages $3,292

By Andy Saunders
Updated January 28 2023 - 7:21pm, first published 3:57pm
Nick Hall, Adcock Partners with Jock Nivison, Yalgoo and Tom Henry, Lincoln Mckinlay from Elders.

Yalgoo Genetics of Walcha completed their 34th Merino ram sale on Saturday in what was pristine sale conditions for buyers . Not a spare seat was available within the woolshed at the on-property sale which saw a 92% clearance and over 59 registered buyers in attendance.

