Yalgoo Genetics of Walcha completed their 34th Merino ram sale on Saturday in what was pristine sale conditions for buyers . Not a spare seat was available within the woolshed at the on-property sale which saw a 92% clearance and over 59 registered buyers in attendance.
93 merino ram's sold from 97 offered to an average of $3,182 and a top of $9,000. It was just shy of the previous years average of $3,706 but an increase on the $8,000 top.
An additional 20 merino rams were on offer compared to last year's sale and buyers were surely taking advantage of the added numbers.
Return buyer Michael Wright, Lewis Ponds snapped up the top priced ram for the day paying $9,000. The Heterozygous Polled Merino possesed a 28.2 Yearling Clean Fleece Weight, -2.5 Yearling Fibre Diameter, -48 Yearling Worm Egg Count measuring in the top 30% of it's breed for these traits.
"We picked on the figures and selected what would traditionally suit our lines." said Mr Wright.
"My father bought from Yalgoo many years ago and from that day on we have carried on these genetics within our flock."
Second highest rams for the day shared an equal of $8,500 with Coughlan Investments, Cudal one of the purchaser's of the second highest.
Their Homozygous Polled ram tested in the top 5% for its breed for its Merino Production Plus at 198, Fibre Production Plus of 175 and a 12.6 Yearling Weight.
The other $8,500 ram will heading south of the border in Victoria to Clive Silcock, Gringegalgona also of which testing in the top 5% for its Merino Production Plus 189, Fibre Production Plus 186 and a Yearling Worm Egg Count of -72.
Before the ram sale commenced buyers were offered a mixture of indexed merino and first cross ewes.
Broken down into 4 lots, 3 lots of merino ewes averaged $127 per head with 1 lot of first cross ewes averaging $172 per head.
Noteable buyer Henry King, Walcha purchased 2 ewe lots with 550 Merino Ewe Hogget's for $181 per head and 128 First Cross ewes at $86 per head.
Mr King who also walked away with a 8 Rams from the day is "expanding his merino flock".
"With the wool market sitting strong compared to the current lamb market at the moment were looking to invest into where the profit is."
"Fleece Weight and Micron are the big driving factors for us with a minor trait being the yearling weights."
"If we're going to have heavy, big fleece carrying sheep they need to be able to hold it and these sheep do just that" said Mr King.
The King family have been buyers of the Yalgoo Genetics for over 25 years.
Yalgoo Genetics stud principal Jock Nivison was happy to see his rams from the 34th sale go to "very well respected breeding programs" and touched on Yalgoo's direction moving forward.
"Fleece value drives a lot of probability in our clients flocks along with our own."
"The studs goals have always been based around the commercial performance of our ewes."
"Our program is predominantly based around fleece value with a healthy balance of traits to assist with cost of production and early joining's."
"We think the direction of total income, increasing fleece value and making good sound functional sheep has been validated with the results achieved through our clients."
"We know what works and we don't chop and change,we're disciplined in our approach to achieving high income and low cost sheep."
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha and Adcock Partners with Lincoln Mckinlay the auctioneer.
