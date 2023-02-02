The Land
Kelly chains are the key to rejuvenating soil for west Wyalong croppers

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
February 2 2023 - 11:00am
Roger Bolte, West Wyalong, spreading gypsum across a paddock, and (insert), Mr Bolte using the Kelly chains across his paddock.

After paddocks were completely submerged in November due to flooding, Roger Bolte has turned to cultivation with Kelly chains to help combat the effects of the wet conditions.

Livestock Writer

Local News

