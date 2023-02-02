After paddocks were completely submerged in November due to flooding, Roger Bolte has turned to cultivation with Kelly chains to help combat the effects of the wet conditions.
"Since harvest, we have been over everything with the ground rig and now we are going across everything with the Kelly chain and ripping out some more weeds, it is either do that or spray again," said Mr Bolte, who's business Boltefam Pty Ltd is based at West Wyalong.
He said the Kelly chains levelled the bog holes and then later, when he came back across the paddock with a Treflan application, he got another hit on the weeds.
Mr Bolte is the fourth generation of dryland croppers on the heavy clay land, and these days grows a rotation of vetch, canola and cereals (mainly wheat or barley), with plans to sow at the beginning of April, pending moisture.
"It was so wet for most of the time. Actually I think it is the most wet I have seen our soils," he said.
"There was no structure, you could walk around and go down to your knee or deeper.
"Our soils do crack open and they need to do that to for rejuvenate themselves, but we have found now that the soils are quite hard and that is why we are finding the light cultivation is breaking that surface tension a bit.
"I think if we didn't do something with it, it would be a really hostile seedbed to plant in to."
Mr Bolte said he usually didn't cultivate his land, but with the damage that had been done to the paddocks over the past three wet years, he saw it as a good opportunity.
"It is a really good opportunity to get the paddocks in order and wipe out a few of the weeds that cause problems. We will probably throw some different chemicals at them this year since we are cultivating," he said.
"We have great subsoil moisture. We need to be able to take advantage of that and try and shore up this year's crop."
The November surge of flood water created uneven paddocks with bog holes and bought weeds, such as fleabane and bull rush.
"We did a lot of early spraying and we finished spraying about a month ago now, just getting those sorts of things under control is a really big thing because they leave land dead," Mr Bolte said.
"I think it is really important for us, particularly this summer, to not lose sight of the big picture. There are opportunities to get fallow management under control, get land preparation done, it's the opportunities that if we don't take them now, they are going to cause problems later in the year," he said.
Mr Bolte said there were a lot of resources that farmers could use including free seed testing, road repair grants, GRDC updates, pre-season grower meetings, and their agronomists for advice on post-flood recovery.
