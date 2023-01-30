North-east Victorian studs from Tallangatta to Euroa were featured during day four of Stock & Land Beef Week.
The studs included Bellaspur, Brewer Beef, Chateau, Clarinda, Glenpoll, Jade Park, Mistletoe, Morham, Prime, Rangan, Rosstulla, Stellar, Strevan Park, Tarcombe and Te Mooi.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
