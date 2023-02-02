Yalgoo's 34th ram sale tops at $9000

Walcha seedstock operation, Yalgoo Genetics, completed its 34th Merino ram sale on Saturday in what was pristine conditions for buyers.
Not a spare seat was available within the woolshed at the on-property event which resulted in a 92 per cent clearance with 59 registered bidders in attendance.
In total, 93 Merino rams sold from 97 offered to an average of $3182 and a top of $9000. It was just shy of the previous year's average of $3706, but an increase on the $8000 top.
An additional 20 Merino rams were offered compared to last year's sale and buyers took advantage of the added numbers.
Return buyer Michael Wright, Lewis Ponds, snapped up the top-priced ram at $9000.
The heterozygous poll ram was offered with figures of 28.2 yearling clean fleece weight, -2.5 yearling fibre diameter, -48 yearling worm egg count, which put it in the top 30 per cent of it the breed for these traits.
"We picked on the figures and selected what would traditionally suit our lines," said Mr Wright.
"My father bought from Yalgoo many years ago and from that day on we have carried on these genetics within our flock."
The secodn top-priced ram made $8500 to Coughlan Investments, Cudal.
The company's homozygous poll ram tested in the top 5pc the Merino Production Plus Index at 198, Fibre Production Plus Index of 175 and also had a yearlign weight figure of 12.6.
Also at $8500 was a ram that sold to Clive Silcock, Gringegalgona, Vic, and which also tested in the top 5pc for Merino Production Plus with a figure of 189, Fibre Production Plus at 186 and had a yearling worm egg count figure of -72.
Before the ram sale began, buyers were offered a mixture of indexed Merino and first-cross ewes.
Broken down into four lots, the three lots of Merino ewes averaged $127/head and one lot of first-cross ewes averaged $172/hd.
Noteable buyer Henry King, Walcha, purchased two ewe lots, along with 550 Merino ewe hoggets for $181/hd and 128 first-cross ewes at $86/hd.
Mr King also bought eight rams and said he was in the process of expanding his Merino flock.
"With the wool market sitting strong compared to the current lamb market, we're looking to invest into where the profit is," he said.
"Fleece weight and micron are the big driving factors for us, with a minor trait being the yearling weights."
"If we're going to have heavy, big fleece carrying sheep, they need to be able to hold it and these sheep do just that."
The King family have been buyers of Yalgoo's genetics for more than 25 years.
Yalgoo Genetics stud principal, Jock Nivison, was happy to see his rams sold into "very well respected breeding programs".
"Fleece value drives a lot of probability in our clients' flocks, along with our own," Mr Nivison said.
"The stud's goals have always been based around the commercial performance of our ewes.
"Our program is predominantly based around fleece value with a healthy balance of traits to assist with cost of production and early joinings.
"We think the direction of total income, increasing fleece value and making good, sound, functional sheep has been validated with the results achieved through our clients.
"We know what works and we don't chop and change. We're disciplined in our approach to achieving high income and low cost sheep for all."
The sale was covered by Elders Walcha and Adcock Partners, interfaced online with AuctionsPlus and auctioneers Lincoln Mckinlay and Nick Hall took the bids.
