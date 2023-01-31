Seeing Angus cattle grazing on the green hills of Colly Creek and Plainview, Willow Tree, is a wonderful experience for the Hanna family.
And it is made even better when their award-winning beef is showcased at their restaurant, Graze at the Willow Tree Inn.
When Sydney businessman Charles Hanna purchased Colly Creek in 2005, he immediately connected with the property's natural beauty and history.
His son Sam Hanna said his father had a plan for the herd.
"He had a passion for Angus cattle and the quality of beef that could be produced," he said.
Sadly Charles passed away in 2021, but the Hanna family are dedicated to carrying on his dream of producing the highest quality Angus.
For Colly Creek managers Nick and Leonie Brien, the way cattle are handled is crucial.
"We focus on low-stress stock handling, which is very important for us," Mr Brien said. "We want easy doing cattle".
They also focus on productivity, high feed conversion and early maturing.
Mr Hanna said in the early years they pursued high marbling.
RELATED READING:
"But now that this is in our cow herd, we look for moderate marbling and have a greater emphasis on type and structure. All our beef is MSA graded, and we are constantly achieving index scores in 61.5+ band," he said.
The Hannas have carefully selected their genetics from a range of studs to produce the best beef and the herd currently includes Booroomooka, Ben Nevis, Peaks Bowen, Coolie, Glenmorgan, and Cascade bloodlines.
Over 17 years, they have built their Angus herd up to 850 Angus breeders and run two joinings a year for a spring and autumn calving, ensuring a year-round supply. Calves are weaned at seven to eight months, and then are grazed on improved pastures and native grasses.
Some heifers are retained as replacements and the balance sold at an annual heifer sale, which attracts strong interest from other quality focused commercial breeders.
Colly Creek has an on-site, 600-head feedlot for their grain-fed finishing program.
Forty steers are inducted at a time when they reach about 400 kilograms on pasture. Steers are then finished on a very specific high protein barley ration for 120 days. They are killed at 14 to 16 months old when they reach about 600kg.
And this magnificent beef is destined for two very special markets.
The local hotel, the Willow Tree Inn, had had a number of owners over the years, but in 2009 it began a new, exciting chapter.
When the opportunity arose Charles and Cheryl Hanna bought it, and set about transforming it into a beautiful rustic hub for people to gather and enjoy delicious food.
"We wanted to showcase what we were producing. Dad loved hospitality and restaurants, and he wanted the Willow Tree Inn to be a landmark for the community and region," Mr Hanna said.
They completely renovated the hotel, including 16 accommodation rooms, and Graze at Willow Tree Inn was born. The restaurant has a wonderful ambience.
"It is a place for occasions," Mr Hanna said. "It offers a relaxed, country atmosphere with sophistication. We wanted to offer that next level of service while retaining all that country hospitality."
Among the restaurant's excellent dishes is the Hanna family's Colly Creek dry aged Angus steaks.
But this isn't the only place the Hanna family's beef ends up. In January last year they also opened the Hanna Pastoral Co Butcher Shop across the highway from the inn.
"For years customers had asked us about purchasing our beef," Mr Hanna said. "We had outgrown the facilities in the hotel, so this was a natural progression."
Third-generation local butcher Peter Robinson heads up the shop, which works only with whole bodies using traditional butchery methods. Aside from steaks, an extensive range of sausages and other unique cuts are prepared daily using the whole body.
"The quality of our sausages is constantly commented on, and this is due to the pure Angus trim that goes into them," Mr Robinson said.
The shop also sells locally grown prime lamb from Castle Mountain Pastoral, Quirindi, and Damfyne Swine Pork, Moonbi.
One of the best parts of the butcher shop is its open plan - customers can see the meat being aged and broken down with traditional butchery skills.
The Colly Creek beef sold in the shop is hung for seven days, while it is dry aged for 21 days for Graze restaurant. "The process of hanging meat is so critical to its eating quality, and the dry aging for the restaurant gives the beef another element of tenderness and taste. It is a special experience," Mr Hanna said.
One of the most rewarding elements is repeat business.
"When customers return, time and time again, it is confirmation for what we do and the Angus breed. It is all about consistency while incrementally improving on our product," he said. "The blend of the breed, the genetics, the feed and the handling the cattle receive all come together to produce an exceptional product."
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.