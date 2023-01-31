The Land
Home/Beef

Angus shines at Willow Tree Inn

JW
By Julia Wythes
January 31 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Hanna family, Colly Creek and Plainview, Willow Tree, NSW, runs a pure Angus herd. It then supplies delicious beef to its family-owned Graze at the Willow Tree Inn and the Hanna Pastoral Co Butcher Shop. Pictures supplied.

Seeing Angus cattle grazing on the green hills of Colly Creek and Plainview, Willow Tree, is a wonderful experience for the Hanna family.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JW

Julia Wythes

National agricultural features journalist

National agricultural features and special publications journalist for ACM

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.