Australian chickpea values climb above magic $500 a tonne

By Alistair Murphy
February 1 2023 - 5:00am
Chickpeas' recent rally appears to be targeted towards Bangladesh and Pakistan destinations. Picture by Shutterstock

The last tail wags of harvest are finally wrapping up, with only tidy-up jobs left in parts of Victoria and South Australia.

