The S&P 500 Index closed 0.25 per cent higher on Friday, finishing the week 2.5pc higher overall.
Sector performance was mixed, with six of the 11 main industry groups ending in the green, with consumer discretionary and real estate sectors the top performers.
The tech-heavy NASDAQ led the gains in US equities, gaining close to 1pc on Friday and 4.3pc on the week.
Despite the mixed earnings reports, the benchmark finished the week with an impressive four straight weekly gains.
The notable underperformer was Intel, joining Microsoft and Texas Instruments, revealing a dreary outlook. Intel issued one of its weakest quarterly forecasts as a slump in personal computer sales hit the business.
Its shares fell 6.4pc - the most since September.
US Treasury yields ran out of steam during Friday's overnight session as real personal spending dropped.
US Real Consumption fell by 0.3pc in December, and the Core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) price index came in at 4.4pc year-on-year - the lowest since October 2021 - generating a three-month annualised rate to 2.9pc from 3.5pc, the lowest read since January 2021.
So, the PCE direction of travel should be good news for the Federal Reserve, and the market is pricing in a step down to a 25bps hike in rates.
China is back to business after the Lunar New Year break.
Despite the increase in travel during the holiday season, China reported a sharp drop in new COVID-19 related deaths.
China's Centre of Disease Control and Prevention said the number of COVID-19 related deaths and severe cases at hospitals declined by more than 70pc from peak levels reached in early January.
The market is now expecting a rebound in activity, especially in the services sector, and the Official Non-manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index is anticipated to surge from 41.6 to 52.
In Australia, retail sales data for December will be released this week. The number will be hard to read, given the seasonal adjustment associated with Black Friday/Cyber Monday.
NAB chief economist Alan Oster commented that "our monthly transaction data indicates that spending softened in December after a solid rise in November, largely driven by weakness in retail goods and spending on fuel, while discretionary spending showed some strength" and "while total spending was up 1.6pc in the December quarter, this is the slowest quarterly growth rate this year, and growth in volumes is likely to be lower given still high inflation".
