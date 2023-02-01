Farmers blockading coal seam gas exploration in the Liverpool Plains area have brought the controversial Santos projects back into headlines.
Making sure we make the best use of our sustainable productive agricultural land and natural resources is critical, and it's very concerning to see tin-eared decision makers continue to miss the point that you need to do things with communities, rather than to communities.
The sort of confrontation we saw last weekend was the result of a growing disconnect between the people making poor decisions about regional communities and those who actually live there.
This needs to be a wake-up call to all politicians as we head into election season, because there are many people in rural areas who feel like they have been ignored or simply passed over in the rush to satisfy a city-centric utopia full of theories and electric vehicles.
There are plenty of people in the bush who want these things too, but they can also see the limitations that geography imposes: electric vehicle charging points are far harder to access in Condobolin than in Coogee.
NSW Farmers decided to commission some Resolve polling to find out what really matters to the voters of NSW, and it revealed the rising cost of living was the number one issue that would swing votes at the upcoming state election. Furthermore, when we drilled down into the details, we found the price of food was a greater concern than the price of power.
Those who would prioritise gas extraction over food production should take note of these results, because they paint a very clear picture of which side the public will back in the escalating campaign against the Santos projects.
It is clear we cannot take reliable and sustainable food and fibre production for granted after last year's flooding, but at the same time we are only using a fraction of Australia's coal and gas. The next state government must put in place policies to safeguard food, not just fuel.
