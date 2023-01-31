The Land
'They saved my life': NSW rural stroke patients offered a new lifeline

By Kat Wong
February 1 2023 - 6:30am
NSW Minister for Women and Regional Health, Bronnie Taylor, has praised the Telestroke Service. (Bianca De Marchi/AAP PHOTOS)

Brian Whelan was more than 650 kilometres away from the nearest neurologist when he suffered a stroke.

