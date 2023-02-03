Old Woombi rams excel to reach $3500

Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds completed its autumn ram sale on Tuesday in Walcha after a shower of much needed rain in the states north.
The combined stud offered a total of 100 rams mixed between Border Leicester and Poll Dorset rams at the annual on-property sale.
An overall result of 61 rams sold from 100 offered, to an average of $1372 and top of $3500.
In the sale breakdown, 16 Chain-O-Ponds Border Leicester rams sold from 42 offered to an average of $1546, with a top of $2000 selling to Henry King, Walcha.
Elbrook Grazing Co, Walcha, purchased four Border Leicester rams at a $1500 average.
Tisdell family, Walcha, also bought four Border Leicester rams to a $1500 average.
Old Woombi Poll Dorset sold 45 from 58 December shorn rams to a $1311 average. Top ram for the day was bought by local buyer Angus Kirton, Walcha, for $3500.
The 14 month old twin ram was the first Poll Dorset offered for the breed and took a liking from four different bidders around the sale pen.
Ranking in the top 10 per cent of its breed for post weaning weight at 17.42, along with a 2.42 post weaning eye muscle depth and a -0.62 intra muscular fat.
The Kirton family were also the volume buyer for the Poll Dorsets with a total draft of six rams to an average of $2000.
I and J Olrich, Walcha, purchased five Poll Dorset rams to an $1100 average and $1500 top.
Return buyer James Hunt, Niangala, also walked away with a completed draft of five Poll Dorset's at a $1050 average.
Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds dispersed its Charollais from within the stud last October and principal Sam Lisle said couldn't be happier with the result today considering the current lamb market level.
"We're now lambing down 600 Poll Dorset's a year and up to 380 Border Leicesters," he said.
"Not having the charollais has allowed us to focus more on the two primary breeds."
The sale was conducted by Elders, Walcha.
