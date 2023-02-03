The Land
Old Woombi rams excel to reach $3500

Andy Saunders
Andy Saunders
Updated February 3 2023 - 4:21pm, first published 3:00pm
Sam and Kate Lisle, Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds with Allan Laurie and Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders, with the top Poll Dorset ram which reached $3500.

Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds completed its autumn ram sale on Tuesday in Walcha after a shower of much needed rain in the states north.

