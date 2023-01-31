The Land
Home/News

Poll Dorset exceed for Old Woombi

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated January 31 2023 - 8:29pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam and Kate Lisle, Old Woombi/Chain-O-Ponds with Allan Laurie and Lincoln Mckinlay, Elders with the top Poll Dorset Ram of $3,500.

Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds completed its Autumn Ram sale on Tuesday in Walcha after a shower of much needed rain in the states north.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.