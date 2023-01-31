Poll Dorset exceed for Old Woombi

Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds completed its Autumn Ram sale on Tuesday in Walcha after a shower of much needed rain in the states north.
The combined stud offered a total of 100 rams mixed between Border Leicester and Poll Dorset at the annual on-property sale.
An overall result of 61 rams sold from 100 offered, to an average of $1,372 and top of $3,500.
In the sale breakdown, 16 Chain-O-Ponds Border Leicester Rams sold from 42 offered to an average of $1,546. With a top of $2,000 selling to Henry King, Walcha.
Elbrook Grazing Co, Walcha purchased 4 Border Leicester Rams at a $1,500 average.
Tisdell Family of Walcha also bought 4 Border Leicester Rams to a $1,500 average.
Old Woombi Poll Dorset sold 45 from 58 December shorn rams for a $1,311 average. Top ram for the day was bought by local buyer Angus Kirton, Walcha for $3,500.
The 14 month old twin ram was the first poll dorest offered for the breed and took a liking from 4 different bidders around the sale pen.
Ranking in the top 10% of its breed for Post Weaning Weight at 17.42 along with a 2.42 Post Weaning Eye Muscle Depth and a -0.62 Intra Muscular Fat.
The Kirton family were also the volume buyer for the Poll Dorset with a total draft of 6 rams to a average of $2,000.
I & J Olrich, Walcha purchased 5 dorest rams to a $1,100 average and $1,500 top.
Return buyer James Hunt, Niangala also walked away with a completed draft of 5 dorset's for a $1,050 average.
Old Woombi and Chain-O-Ponds dispersed its Charollais from within the stud last October and principal Sam Lisle "couldn't be happier with the result today considering the current lamb market level."
"We're now lambing down 600 Poll Dorset's a year and up to 380 Border Leicesters and not having the charollais has allowed us to focus more on the two primary breeds." said Mr Lisle.
The sale was covered by Elders, Walcha.
