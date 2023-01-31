The Land
Home/News

Demondrille's supreme exhibit at Armidale

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 1 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judges Nicole Crawford, Victoria Valley, Vic, and Garry Kopp, Towonga Merinos, Peak Hill, with Andrew Davis, Demondrille, Harden and the supreme exhibit of the show.

The decision for supreme at Tuesday's Armidale Merino Ram Show came down to the wire before a fine wool entry from Demondrille Merinos was sashed the winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Simon Chamberlain

Simon Chamberlain

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.