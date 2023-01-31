The decision for supreme at Tuesday's Armidale Merino Ram Show came down to the wire before a fine wool entry from Demondrille Merinos was sashed the winner.
Bred by the Davis family, Harden, the ram held off some stiff competition from some of the best fine wool sheep studs in the state.
The judges, Nicole Crawford, Victoria Valley, Vic, and Garry Kopp, Towonga, Peak Hill, were split in their choice for the ultimate broadribbon, so former Walcha district stud master, Greg Fletcher, was called in to be the tie-breaker.
It was a successful show for Demondrille, its supreme exhibit from the fine wool classes being pushed all the way by Murray Power's Airlie stud, Walcha.
Demondrille also showed the champion fine/medium ram, with another Airlie entry taking reserve.
Airlie exhibited the champion superfine ram, with Gavin Swords' Laraben stud, Botobolar, in reserve.
Laraben showed the champion Poll Merino ram ahead of an Airlie exhibit, which was left to collect its third reserve broadribbon.
It was a quinella for Merryville stud, Boorowa, in the ultra superfine championship, showing the champion and reserve champion rams.
Angus Dawson's Arakoon stud, The Flags, Armidale, showed the champion August-shorn ram, with Glenburnie stud, Walcha, collecting reserve.
President of the show and sale's organising body, Northern Merino Ram Breeders Association Inc, Rod Kent, said the Armidale show and sale stood as tall as the biggest housed ram sale in the state, and the quality displayed was equally impressive.
