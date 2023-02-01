Storms have delivered some big falls in parts of the state, especially near the Victorian border with Hume reservoir recording 148mm for the week to Wednesday morning and Albury notching up 137mm.
After 170mm of rain on Sunday night Brewer Beef, Tallangatta Valley, woke up to their country underwater. "There was three foot of water in the paddock," David Brewer said.
Open for Beef Week the Brewers were unable to pen their cattle and left them in the paddock for people to view when the water started going down about 10 o'clock.
Worker Ty Heritage, Koetong, could not make it across until lunch when the creeks went down.
Luke Lavis runs a Hereford operation 16 kilometres west of Albury. He said the recent falls have done little damage to his property which runs 200 commercial cows.
"We lost 100 to 120 hectares of pastures to flooding last year but this rain has had little impact," Mr Lavis said.
"We received 92mm but it fell consistently. The cows survived the floods so they will be fine with this rain event."
Agronomist Darren McCormick, NorMac Baranduda, said the storms were variable throughout the Albury-Wodonga area and could see some farmers get a head start on sowing.
"Some spots only received 10mm while the Hume Weir received upwards of 150mm, so it was a mixed bag really," he said.
"Summer crops in the area benefited from the rain and it will likely have some growers putting in oats early.
"Others will be getting straight into fallow spraying to be ready to sow forage cereals and pastures in the next month."
Mangrove Mountain on the Central Coast recorded a splash above 100mm, on par with Mt Seaview in the upper Hastings and Dorrigo on the eastern fringe of the Northern Tablelands.
Near Ebor an abnormally dry start to summer at last produced solid storm rain this week, close to 90mm, with pasture bouncing back at Marengo Station, said manager Mick Kelsall.
"It's made a big difference. It was very timely," he said. "Unusually we have had no storms until just the other night. We had none in November and December. It is like summer has come late."
On the Queensland border at Old Koreelah 113mm were recorded for the week while nearby at Woodenbong Hereford breeder John smith said this week's storms delivered 54mm at a time when it was badly needed.
"Our kikuyu paddocks were not growing like they should but they have all come back in a week," he said from his tractor seat while slashing.
"We've noticed that the lick we put out before is not being used as much. The cattle are not turning up as often. The rain has delivered a fantastic result with six weeks to go before the March weaner sales."
Also read:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.