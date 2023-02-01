The Land
Summer storms pack a punch in places but welcome respite for needy pasture

February 2 2023 - 5:00am
Brewer Beef, Tallangatta Valley, Victoria, woke up to submerged paddocks after 170 millietres of rain on Sunday night. Photo by Alexandra Bernard.

Storms have delivered some big falls in parts of the state, especially near the Victorian border with Hume reservoir recording 148mm for the week to Wednesday morning and Albury notching up 137mm.

