COPPA Canyon, a highly regarded 884 hectare (2184 acre) grazing property near Jugiong in NSW's South West Slopes region has hit the market with a assured income stream from renewable energy.
Offered by Byll and Felicite Swan, the property comprises of 884 hectares (2184 acres) traditionally utilised as a self-replacing fine Merino wool and lamb enterprise.
The property has undergone an excellent development program during the Swan's 30 year ownership.
Up to 3000 Merino ewes and progeny have been run across the property, which is described as also being highly suited to beef production.
The estimated carrying capacity is regarded as 6000 dry sheep equivalents.
Coppa Canyon features 13 income-generating turbines in an established wind farm facility.
The productive grazing pastures comprise of perennial native grasses, clover and ryegrass, with half the property receiving a top dressing of single superphosphate every second year.
Coppa Canyon has a three bedroom homestead, garage, stables and tack room, and shearers' quarters with a recently refurbished kitchen.
There are also two large machinery sheds and a hay shed, workshop, four stand shearing shed and yards, sweating shed, cattle yards, and 70 tonnes of grain storage as well as a second shearing shed and yards.
Vendor Byll Swan said Coppa Canyon was consistently profitable lamb and wool enterprise.
"This is, without doubt, wonderful sheep country where we have successfully run a self-replacing Merino flock and made money from it," Mr Swan said.
"We've made several improvements including implementation of a laneway system and fencing, and improvement of dams, while we have also significantly enhanced the sheep handling and shearing facilities.
"However, with seven grandchildren now in Hobart, Canberra and Sydney the time is now right for us to make Coppa Canyon available to its next custodian."
Expressions of interest close with LAWD on March 9.
Contact Col Medway, 0428 481 243, or Tim Corcoran, 0407 893 935, LAWD.
