DPI confirms four new varroa mite cases detected in NSW

Four new cases of varroa mite have been detected in the NSW Hunter and Central Coast regions.
NSW Department of Primary Industries chief plant protection officer Satendra Kumar said new detections at Hilldale, Vacy and Tumbi Umbi fell within the eradication zone, while another was found in the surveillance zone at Allworth.
These cases bring the total number of infected premises to 112 since varroa mite was first identified at the Port of Newcastle in June 2022.
Dr Kumar said the detections were not a surprise due to a high level of surveillance work, including 12,000 hives tested in the surveillance zone and 32,000 state-wide.
"In the Hunter area we will see an expansion of the eradication zone north and west of Vacy and a larger extension to the north of Karuah," Dr Kumar said.
"There will also be a very slight expansion on the Central Coast, south of Tumbi Umbi, with a new emergency order now in place.
Destruction of hives has begun at the infected properties and trace investigations are underway.
"We remain committed to eradicating Varroa mite from NSW after national agreement earlier this month to declare proof of freedom in the blue zone," Dr Kumar said.
"While this is a positive step forward for the response, now more than ever we need beekeepers to ensure they are doing the right thing so we continue to move in the right direction.
"The data collected through hive movement declarations and mandatory alcohol washes is vital to maintaining confidence in the containment of this devastating pest."
