The Land
Home/News

NSW Department of Primary Industries confirms four new varroa mite cases in Allworth, Hilldale, Vacy and Tumbi Umbi

February 1 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DPI confirms four new varroa mite cases detected in NSW

Four new cases of varroa mite have been detected in the NSW Hunter and Central Coast regions.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.