What do Ryan Gosling and the Herd of Hope have in common? Answer, the Sydney Harbour Bridge.
One successfully gained permission to close the bridge to film a Hollywood movie, and the other was unsuccessful in gaining approval to close the bridge to promote the lifesaving potential of organ donation and transplantation.
When I saw the footage of the popular actor racing across the bridge with sparks flying, appearing to try and pull himself into a dumpster with a shovel, I was reminded of the time when authorities were not so enthusiastic about giving permission to the Australian charity, Herd of Hope, to close the bridge in order to muster a herd of cattle across it and raise awareness for organ donation and transplantation.
Just like a Hollywood blockbuster, the story eventually had a happy end with the muster going ahead on Bondi Beach in the presence of assembled dignitaries, successfully raising awareness and funds for this important issue, and the 40 animals mustered transported to their new home on a property near Goulburn.
Herd of Hope continues to bring its unique approach to promoting organ donation and transplantation and provides targeted support to donors and recipients across rural and regional NSW.
Australia has one of the lowest organ donation rates in the world.
About 1600 people are on the waitlist for organ transplants, with wait times between six months and four years.
While Australia's donation rate doubled between 2009 and 2019, donation and transplantation rates dropped again in 2020 due to the emergence of COVID-19.
One in three organ and tissue recipients is from rural or regional NSW, though every transplant is conducted in a tertiary hospital in a major city.
Live kidney transplantation is a new approach to organ donation and transplantation with excellent long-term results for individuals diagnosed with life-threatening kidney disease.
Using this approach, recipients receive a kidney donation from a living donor, usually a friend or family member.
At our Centenary Conference, CWA of NSW democratically passed a policy to support Transplant Australia's program to encourage live kidney donations.
Recent research, however, has found that there is a 'rural disadvantage' associated with this treatment approach.
Donors living in regional, rural, and remote areas often must cover the costs associated with the fact that bulk billing is not always available, that free testing at local public hospitals is not available, and that they must travel to specialist metropolitan hospitals for surgery.
Research also found that there were financial costs associated with donor employment, particularly for those from rural, regional, and remote areas.
These included taking time out for those who were self-employed; loss of income during operation and recovery; lack of income because of lack of sick leave or long periods off work; and the double financial impact from loss of income when the recipient and donor were partners dependent on each other for income.
Live organ donation can help save and transform lives. However, as this research highlights, the lottery of geography has the potential to negatively impact those living in rural, regional, and remote NSW.
Given that live organ donation is such an unselfish act, with no personal health benefit for the donor, I hope the research emerging in this area can be used to develop health policy and delivery processes that support all donors and recipients.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.