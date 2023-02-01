Attention turned to south of the might Murray River on Wednesday as day six of Stock & Land Beef Week featured cattle studs from across northern Victoria.
Almost 150 studs will have opened their gates by the end of the week, as 10 studs showcased their studstock on day six.
The studs included Black Diamond, Macorna, Fernhill, Merribrook, Merridale, Mount Major, Mystical, Phoenix Park, Strathvalley and Whitby Farms.
Were you out and about at Stock & Land Beef Week? Have a look through our gallery above to see if we snapped a photo of you in action.
Bryce is an agricultural journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He covers all aspects of ag from markets to politics and everything in between. Bryce is also the president of the Rural Press Club of Victoria. Email bryce.eishold@stockandland.com.au.
Journalist based in Wagga Wagga covering all things agriculture in southern NSW.
