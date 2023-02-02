The Land
Here's to the next chapter of life, farewell

By Kate Loudon
Updated March 1 2023 - 2:07pm, first published February 2 2023 - 7:00pm
After almost a year and a half on the job, The Land's Kate Loudon is bidding adjue to follow her dreams of being a teacher. She is pictured with a Winchester Charolais calf.

There seems to be a heartbreak trend this year for The Land team after our livestock editor Hannah Powe moved on to a new role with Neogen and as some of you may already know, I too am heading on to the next chapter.

