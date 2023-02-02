There seems to be a heartbreak trend this year for The Land team after our livestock editor Hannah Powe moved on to a new role with Neogen and as some of you may already know, I too am heading on to the next chapter.
It is textbooks and study in my future as I head back to university full time to complete a postgraduate teaching degree.
Almost a year-and-a-half into the job, I am still amazed at how much I have learned from the team around me. I went from someone that hated English with a passion in school, to one that can now smash out thousands of words a day.
When I came into the role, sheep were definitely not my thing. I was a cattle lover through and through, but my eyes have definitely been opened.
Throughout my time with The Land, I have covered so many different events, which are mainly sales that include bull and females, ram and ewes, goats, pigs, working dogs, and of course the usual prime and store sales in the yards.
Some of Kate's favorite stories:
In a job as fast paced as this, you need to get into it or you'll get left behind. There was no time for phone anxiety on a Tuesday night or Wednesday morning when that deadline is right on your tail, but somehow it all manages to fall in to place.
The biggest thing I have noticed from being on 'the other side' of sales and events, is that when everyone else's jobs are finished, ours seem to begin. At sales for example, vendors and livestock agents have the hardest part of their role done after that final hammer is knocked down but for the journalist, we start the rush of finding buyers and getting interviews and photos before people hit the road home.
My swansong with the paper has to be one of my favourite parts of the job, show coverage.
Five days in Canberra looking at cattle, talking about cattle, and taking pictures of cattle was the best way I could finish up. Alas, I will miss the team of crazy journos that pump out the best ag paper week by week.
