The Land
Home/News

Abelene Park of Piallamore completed their summer ram and ewe sale with a top of $4,000

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated February 2 2023 - 5:14pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Abelene Park's Marshal Douglas with Daniel McCullough and Alec Clydsdale, McCulloch Agencies alongside Malcom Yerbury, Temora and Max Douglas of Abelene Park.

Abelene Park Poll Dorset of Piallamore completed their summer ram and ewe sale with prices as high as $4,000 on Thursday. The on-property sale conducted by McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth sold 31 from 58 poll dorset rams.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andy Saunders

Andy Saunders

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.