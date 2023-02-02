Abelene Park Poll Dorset of Piallamore completed their summer ram and ewe sale with prices as high as $4,000 on Thursday. The on-property sale conducted by McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth sold 31 from 58 poll dorset rams.
Just over half the ram sale draft sold to reach an average of $1,264 .
Abelene Park stud principal Marshal Douglas was "happy that all buyers could walk away with rams they wanted as in past sale's buyers have missed out."
The first ram offered for the day topped the sale at $4,000 selling to return buyer Malcom Yerbury, Temora. Mr Yerbury made the 8 hour drive north the morning of the sale and had his eyes on the 14 month old dorset ram apon arriving.
Malcom Yerbury has been buying from Abelene Park since 2008 and reffered to his operation as the "sister stud" to Abelene Park.
"We run over 500 poll dorset ewes and have bought around 20 rams from the Douglas family {Abelene Park} over the past 15 years or so."
"I'll only ever buy rams from Abelene Park and I liked how stylish that first ram was {top priced ram}, and wasn't letting him get away." said Mr Yerbury
The top selling ram registered a 129.8 Terminal Carcase Production Index, 13.0 Post Weaning Weight and a -1.0 PFAT.
Volume buyer Geoff and Kerry Swain of Nundle purchased 6 poll dorest rams to an average of $1,100.
Local buyer Damien Pittman, Tamworth walked away with 4 rams to average $1,050.
At the conclusion of the ram offering,the stud treated buyers to 14 poll dorset ewes. Over 9 ewes sold to a top of $700 and average of $677.
Kylie Herden, Scone purchased 7 of the ewes to average $685.
Abelene Park will now prepare for the studs spring sale on the 28th September.
"The spring sale is aimed at our western new south wales cliental which suits their joining season." said stud principal Marshal Douglas.
The sale was covered by McCulloch Agencies, Tamworth with Daniel McCulloch and Mitch Swain sharing auctioneering duties.
