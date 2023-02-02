Clovernook Poll rams, Woolbrook sold to a top of $5000, averaging $1934 for 23 sold with a 63 per cent clearance for its third on-property sale.
Todd, Bec, Ian and Janet Whillock presented a strong line-up that met the needs of repeat and new buyers chasing low-maintenance and environmentally fit sires.
The buyer of the top-priced ram was Veolia Environmental Service, Tarrago, bred from the artificial insemination sire, Miramoona 140012. It weighed 100 kilograms and had a fibre diameter of 18.1 microns.
Veolia's farm manager, Alex Djikic, a repeat buyer, bought six rams that averaged $2291.
"These sheep do very well for us," he said. "They give us a good carcase and body and are a fertile, non-mules flock.
He said cleaning up the breech of his flock of 8500 Merino ewes was a big part of the selection process.
Mr Djikic said in 2021, the ewes were scanned, and the result was a forecast of 172 per cent lambs.
Elders' Walcha branch manager Tom Henry, who works closely with the Veolia flock, said the Clovernook genetics' fertility adds to the wool production.
"And the sheep you turn off puts pressure on your goal of breeding better sheep," Mr Henry said.
The equal-second top-priced rams sold for $4000 and were bought by FS and J Spilsbury, Armidale.
Paul and Connie Smith, Glen Forrest, Yarrie Lake, via Wee Waa were the equal volume buyer with six rams averaging $1541 and to a top of $3000.
Mrs Smith said it was the second year they had bought at Clovernook, and the clean breech, non-mules traits in the sires was an essential selection criteria for them.
She said the first drop of lambs was about to arrive from 650 of the 1000 ewes they run.
"We'll join these rams to the maidens as soon as we get them home," she said.
Mrs Smith said 2022 had been a challenging year to run sheep at Glen Forrest, with floods cutting the property off from the outside world.
"We had a lot of trouble with worms and flies because of the wet, and the low maintenance traits of the Clovernook rams will help us in the future," she said.
Seville Pastoral, Hillview, Willow Tree bought four rams to $1750, averaging $1187, while JL and JA Hoad, Mihi road, Uralla bought three rams to $2500 and, averaging $2833.
The selling agents were Elders, with Lincoln McKinlay as the auctioneer.
