The Land
Clovernook Poll rams to a top of $5000

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
Updated February 2 2023 - 6:09pm, first published 6:00pm
Clovernook co-principal Todd Whillock, Veolia farm manager Alex Djikic, Walcha Elders branch manager and Veolia adviser Tom Henry and auctioneer Lincoln McKinlay. Pictures by Simon Chamberlain.

Clovernook Poll rams, Woolbrook sold to a top of $5000, averaging $1934 for 23 sold with a 63 per cent clearance for its third on-property sale.

