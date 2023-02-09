"The main interest is actually not from governments," he said. "But from the supply chain and the banks, all of whom have set targets for emission reductions. This is what has created the most interest from farmers understanding that, by 2030, they will need to be addressing these issues to access their own supply chain - our job is to produce the tools that allow them to develop by their own baseline and understand what are the key things they can do today to start moving in that direction."