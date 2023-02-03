Grafton agents Donovan Livestock and Property yarded 814 head of store cattle on Thursday with prices firm to better compared to the agency's last store sale.
Steers 200 to 300 kilograms, 211 head, averaged 493.4 cents a kilogram or $1213.98 (468c/kg or $1139.29 last sale) and reached a top of 616.2c/kg and $1468.94 (580.2c/kg and $1467.98 last sale.
Lighter weaners with more time to reach their potential attracted the most bids as buyers spread the whisper that feeder steers will continue to face price pressure in coming weeks.
Bullocks averaged 295.4c/kg or $1687.23 (254.6c/kg or $1382.92 last sale).
The Eveleigh family, Barratt's Creek, sold Hereford cross bullocks, 549.5kg, for 302.2c/kg or $1660.59.
Santa Gertrudis/Hereford steers with Yulgilbar sires and Woodenbong-bred cows off an organic property near Coffs Harbour, 393kg, made 410.2c/kg or $1612.09.
David Carleton, Ulmarra, sold milk and two tooth Euro cross feeder steers, 416.7c/kg for 388.2c/kg or $1617.50.
Milk tooth Charolais steers from Tony Clark, Woodford Island, 360kg made 424.2c/kg or $1527.12, going to West Talgai feedlot. Another pen 307.3kg made 456.2c/kg or $1401.78, going to Dorrigo.
Angus cross steers from Don Bowles off South Grafton country, made 582.2c/kg for 245.4kg or $1428.82, also going to Dorrigo.
Vendor of the week Warren Woods, Ulmarra, sold Angus steers 214kg for the top price of 616.2c/kg or $1318.67 going to the Glen Innes district. His Angus heifers 211.3kg made 470c/kg or $992.88
Angus cross steers from Jason and Katherine Clancy, Jackadgery, 197.2c/kg made 572.2c/kg or $1128.51 going the same way.
Angus cross steers from Rick Matthews, Chambigne, 186.4kg brought 590.2c/kg or $1100.30 staying local.
Heifers 200 to 300kg, 129 head, averaged 420.2c/kg or $1017.53 (421.1c/kg or $1005.95 last sale) and reached a top of 484.2c/kg and $1221.56 (540.2c/kg and $1353.50 last sale).
Best of the run of heavier heifers, a Charolais cross 405kg, brought 428.2c/kg or $1734.21 going to Alexander Downs for the domestic trade.
S and B Woods, Whitemans Creek, sold Limousin/angus weaner heifers 222.5kg for 466.2c/kg or $1037.30. They sold another pen 257.5kg for 438.2c/kg or $1128.37 going to Dorrigo.
Gordonbrook Station sold Charolais cross heifers 263.3kg for 438.2c/kg or $1153.93 going to Queensland's Banana shire.
Angus heifers from Shane and Tanya Pitkin, Braunstone, 215kg made 468.2c/kg or $1006.63.
Cows averaged 246.2c/kg or $1112.56 (234.4c/kg or $1023.75 last sale).
Cows with calves sold liveweight averaged $1670 reaching a top of $2220.
Read more: Story of two cow markets.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.