The Land
Home/Markets

Prices firm to slightly dearer at Grafton store sale on Thursday

JB
By Jamie Brown
February 3 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Braunstone beef producer Robert Tozer with a pen of milk tooth Angus cross steers 351.7kg that made 412.2c/kg or $1449.57 going on to feed at West Talgai via Allora, Qld.

Grafton agents Donovan Livestock and Property yarded 814 head of store cattle on Thursday with prices firm to better compared to the agency's last store sale.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JB

Jamie Brown

North Coast reporter

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.