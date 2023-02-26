Dean 'Deano' Williams was just 19 when he built his first aquaculture pond.
After a couple of years working on fishing and prawn boats in Queensland, he'd returned to the family farm at Black Mountain near Guyra - where his grandad and dad previously farmed potatoes, peas and beans - with a new-found interest in fish farming.
With the help of dad Normie, he set up a few ponds, "just for yabbies to start with". Later, to fill the gap over the chilly winters when the yabbies go into hibernation, they added some Rainbow trout.
"We thought we'd try some trout through the colder months," Deano said.
"And then they did really well in the conditions here so they more or less took over."
Two decades later Deano runs a thriving Rainbow trout farm that produces more than 20,000 fish a year.
The farm supplies fresh and smoked trout to local markets and businesses along the east coast and Deano's smoked trout products have picked up gold, silver and bronze medals at the the Sydney Royal Fine Food Show.
In recent years, the farm has also developed into a popular tourist attraction, with visitors enjoying tours, camping, and of course, trout fishing.
In the early days, the trout farm was more of a side gig, Deano says.
He was selling his fresh fish to two smoked trout companies that were in operation in the area at the time, but shearing was still his main job.
Then in 2013, an opportunity presented itself.
"Both of them (the smoked trout companies) closed their doors within about four or five months of each other," Deano said.
"So then I didn't have too many other outlets here for my fresh fish, and I thought there's a bit of an opportunity for me to have a go.
I thought: 'There's a bit of an opportunity for me to have a go.' So I gave up my job in the shed and I took the fish farm on full time and tried to grow it.- Deano Williams
"I gave up my job in the shed and I took the fish farm on full time and tried to grow it."
Fortunately for Deano, the smoked trout businesses that were closing were happy to help him get started.
"They got me going. They gave me some recipes and showed me how to set up the kitchen and get food permits," he said.
"They helped and guided me a bit and I went from there."
Once he'd mastered the smoking process, he became a regular at the farmers markets at Walcha, Armidale and Uralla.
And he started selling his smoked trout through shops and butchers in Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Byron Bay and Sydney.
"Farmers markets are really good," he said.
"The locals come and try it, you can give out a lot of samples and you get a lot of shop owners come and check you out and want to stock your products."
Deano also travels regularly to markets on the Gold Coast and Brisbane and festivals like the annual Seasons of New England at Uralla.
Deano has set up eight springwater-fed trout ponds on the 121-hectare (300 acre) property.
Fingerlings are sourced from the DPI's Ebor Dutton Trout Hatchery: "I get the fingerlings around Christmas time. They're a pretty quick growing fish so within about six to eight months they're ready to harvest," he said.
Their diet consists of high quality pellets sourced from Tasmania, supplemented by guppies, shrimps and bugs in the dams. Fish weigh about 400 grams at harvest.
Deano says the trout don't like the warmer months, so harvest is completed through August, September and October before summer kicks in.
"Once the water gets to 24 degrees they stress out.
"They use a lot of oxygen and start to die.
"When they're little through summer they can handle the warm water but the bigger ones can't, so we try to get them all grown out before it gets too hot."
Deano says there are only about a dozen active trout farms in Australia, mostly situated in Victoria and southern NSW.
His is the highest and the furthest north in the country.
"Because we're right on top of the Great Dividing Range, we don't have a massive catchment of water, like some farms do.
"But the water we have is all good quality.
"It's always going through the ponds and we've never had a disease go through the farm in the 23 years we've been running."
The drought of 2019 was the only time they weren't able to grow fish, and had to source stock for smoking to try and keep the business afloat.
The tourism side of Deano's business only kicked off about four years ago, but it's become an important part of the mix.
It came about organically as people started asking if they could come and do a bit of a tour and have a look.
Deano started running some tours and built a recreational dam stocked with trout so people could come and fish.
Then some of the visitors wanted to stay.
"So then I thought I'd build some toilets and showers and I put in a bit of a barbecue area."
Now set up with 16 powered sites, the farm is proving a popular destination with campers and caravanners, with some glowing online reviews.
Buoyed by the response, Deano has plans to expand the tourist facilities further with a cafe and restaurant and to build some cabins down the track.
He says the proposed Armidale to Glen Innes rail trail would give the farm a further boost if it were to go ahead, as it would run right through the entrance to the farm.
"That'd bring a lot of tourism," he said.
When he's not welcoming visitors to the farm, Deano remains hard at work in the kitchen, creating the smoked trout products he's become known for.
"I like producing a good quality smoked trout," he said.
"I've won a couple of gold medals with it at the Sydney Royal.
"It's a bit of a benchmark when you get to there and you try and keep that standard high."
Deano's products include oak and beech wood whole smoked trout, a smoked trout dip and a variety of smoked trout fillets flavoured with herbs, spices and nuts.
These include a sumac and dill fillet with a spicy Middle Eastern and lemon fruity flavour, a bush lemon fillet, with lemon myrtle, hazelnuts, coriander and lemongrass, and the 'Uluru Almond' with paprika, turmeric, almond, hazelnuts and sesame seeds.
He's in the process of building a new kitchen to cater for growing demand, and working on ways to use all of the fish and reduce waste.
Offal and waste is currently turned into fertiliser, and used on the farm, where Deano and his dad also run a small prime lamb operation.
To reduce waste further and value add, Deano is now also experimenting with pet food.
"We take the heads and skins and dry them out to turn into pet snacks.
"We're also making a pet pate and then we won't be wasting anything."
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I'm a journalist with ACM Agriculture. Email me at kate.oneill@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.