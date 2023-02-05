Steers average $1592 a head, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers averaged $2442 at Nutrien Classic Feature store sale, where 3305 head were yarded.
Nutrien Tamworth's Tim Hollis said the sale's gross of $5,227,240 was boosted by "excellent support by the Nutrien network".
"Particularly the Queensland branches of Taroom, Dalby, Roma and Toowoomba," he said.
He said the cattle would go into grass and winter forage crops; "to do a backgrounding job for the domestic trade like Woolies".
"There were some outstanding lines of females and breeder stock," he added.
Cows and calves led the way on dollars per head, averaging $2886 for the 217 offered. They ranged in price from $1600 to $6000 for a single Angus cow and calf, sold by Kansas Livestock, Boggabri. Kansas Livestock sold five cows and calves that averaged $5733.
Average prices for first calf cows were also pleasing at $2791, with 128 pairs going under the hammer. They ranged in price from $1625 to $3450. The top-priced lot in this category was for a pen of 29 offered by Stockbridge, Myanbah, Yarrowyck. Stockbridge sold a total of 64 first-calf cows and calves ranging in price from $3100 to $3450.
Armytage Grazing, Yaraanba Mullaley sold the top-priced pen of 29 heifers at $3350.
Overall, Armytage Grazing sold 119 PTIC heifers ranging in price from $2650 to $3350 and a pen of nine heifers that averaged $1640.
Pregnancy tested in calf heifers averaged $2442/head with 434 offered, ranging in price between $1500 and $3350.
John Sylvester, Sylvester Cattle Company, Nundle sold 40 PTIC cows for a $3050 average, and he also had two pens of steers for a $1570 average.
A total of 1194 steers in six different weight ranges averaged $1592/head.
In the up to 200kg range, 22 head averaged $900, while in the 200 to 280kg section, prices were more broadly spread from $500/head to $1570/head, with a $1437 average for 248 head.
In the weight range from 280kg to 330kg, the tops were $1600 with a $1517 average for 266 head; while 413 steers were sold in the 330 to 400kg section ranging in price between $1530 to $1650 for an average of $1613/head. Heavier steers in the 400 to 500kg section averaged $1858 for 238 head, with a top of $2190. Only seven steers were sold in the 500-600kg range, averaging $1900.
BM and J Pengilly, Gunnedah, sold 19 Angus steers, DSK bloodlines for a $1630 average, and Pembury Pastoral Co, Barraba, sold 17 steers averaging $1530. EG and RA Ratliff, Kiandra, Barraba 78 Angus and Speckle Park steers ranging in price from $1590 to $1640/head.
The selling agents were Nutrien Ag Solutions.
