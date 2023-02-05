The Land
Steers average $1592, while PTIC heifers average $2442 at Nutrien Classic

Simon Chamberlain
By Simon Chamberlain
February 5 2023 - 8:00pm
John Sylvester, Sylvester Cattle Company, Nundle sold 40 PTIC heifers that averaged $3050 at the Nutrien Classic Feature store sale. Pictures supplied

Steers average $1592 a head, while pregnancy-tested-in-calf (PTIC) heifers averaged $2442 at Nutrien Classic Feature store sale, where 3305 head were yarded.

