In the weight range from 280kg to 330kg, the tops were $1600 with a $1517 average for 266 head; while 413 steers were sold in the 330 to 400kg section ranging in price between $1530 to $1650 for an average of $1613/head. Heavier steers in the 400 to 500kg section averaged $1858 for 238 head, with a top of $2190. Only seven steers were sold in the 500-600kg range, averaging $1900.