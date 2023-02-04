The Murrumbidgee River has had no mass fish kill events following months-long flooding that saw communities on it's banks inundated.
Widespread riverine flooding in the Murray Darling basin has seen large numbers of native fish die off in the Murray and Darling Rivers as toxic black water lowers oxygen levels in the water.
But senior environmental water management officer for the Murrumbidgee at the Department of Environment and Planning Jim Maguire said this was the first flooding event in at least a decade the same did not happen in the Murrumbidgee.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
He said along with the federal government counterpart, 150,000 mega litres of water was prioritised to preserve the river's health after the floods.
"It's the first year that I know of that we've had summer flooding and it hasn't resulted in fish deaths," Mr Maquire said.
"We've done this on at least four occasions - after the 2010, 2012 and 2016 floods. We were able to improve the conditions for fish but we weren't able to stop fish kills altogether."
Severe blackwater events are usually brought about after extreme amounts of rain which carries organic matter into rivers, which is then broken down by bacteria in the water.
The process can strip a lot of the oxygen from the water, turning it hypoxic and in extreme cases causing mass deaths.
This year, Mr Maguire said there was "no sustained period of very low oxygen" thanks to extra water pumped through the system.
READ ALSO:
"[Summer is] the risky time and that sort of late spring and summer is when we see that hypoxia generally develop," he said.
"The dissolved oxygen levels [in the Murrumbidgee River] are now rising and there were no reports of any fish deaths from that high risk area downstream, we've had a win."
As a result, there's been extensive waterbird breeding in wetland areas along the river, particularly near Hay and Maude.
The endangered southern bell frog has also had a population increase.
"We've sort of nursed it back to a really healthy population through the dry years," Mr Maguire said.
"We've seen large scale dispersal of bell frogs turning up in dozens and dozens of new sites. Just about everywhere the monitoring staff go out and look for the frogs, they've found them."
Fisheries ecologist Ivor Stuart said the positive effects of the floods on the river have so far outweighed negative effects of carp population explosions downstream.
"From what we can tell there's a large carp spawning event in some places in the Murrumbidgee - Balranald, Maude, Redbank, in the lower end of the system, but not so many towards Narrandera," he said.
"But we shouldn't get too caught up on one carp breeding event, because it's having a lot of benefits for native fish."
While most of the upper Murrumbidgee River has drained of floodwater, wetlands downstream are yet to return to normal.
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Georgia comes to the Daily Advertiser from the Snowy Mountains via Shepparton, Victoria. You can reach her at georgia.rossiter@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0439 364 702
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.