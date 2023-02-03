Onlookers were experiencing Deja Vu at Narranmore's bi-annual Poll Dorset Ram sale on Friday.
The O'Leary family presented a draft that sold to repeat buyers and the top-price buyer was the same as their September sale.
There were fifty rams on offer which averaged $1709 and sold to a clearance rate of ninety-four percent.
The sale topper was the 2021 spring-drop, Narranmore 305, weighing 113 kilograms.
The ram was purchased by the Simmons family, Leadville, for $3000.
Ben and George Simmons attend the sale having the intention of only purchasing one ram but the pair secured three rams from the draft.
George Simmons said he was drawn to the top-priced ram for his "length of body and clean head."
Mr Simmons said the rams continually produce "good-yielding offspring."
The rams are to be used for commercial breeding but the family also owns Talbragar Border Leicester stud.
In their commercial flock, they have approximately 1200 ewes.
The other two rams that the Simmons family purchased were Narranmore 18, for $2000 and Narranmore 57, secured for $1600.
Being long-term supporters of Narranmore genetics the pair chose this line-up of rams for their "uniformity and structure."
The second top price of $2800 was equaled by three rams, Narranmore 30, 296, and 298.
Volume buyers were Doug Arnott, Birnham Woods, Coolah, purchasing nine rams in total to average $1622.
Another volume buyer, Norm Royal, Hillside, Gollan, purchased eight rams averaging $1463.
Mr Royal will use the rams in his commercial flock where he has around 1500 ewes.
He used to be a neighbor of the O'Leary's and has been a long-time supporter.
Christine O'Leary, Narranmore, Elong Elong, was extremely pleased with the continued support from local buyers and the lineup of rams on offer.
Mrs O'Leary said that they "aim for early maturing rams with a great carcase."
All the rams in the draft had Tattykeel bloodlines and the O'Leary family endeavor to breed Poll Dorsets that are true to the breed.
Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, commended the O'Leary family on the way the rams were presented and the evenness throughout the draft.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo with Jamie Stuart as auctioneer.
