Onlookers were experiencing deja vu at Narranmore's bi-annual Poll Dorset Ram sale on Friday.
The O'Leary family, Elong Elong, presented a draft that sold to repeat buyers and the top-price buyer was the same as their September sale.
All up, 50 rams were offered which averaged $1709 and sold to a 94 per cent clearance rate.
The sale topper was the 2021 spring-drop, 113 kilogram Narranmore 305, purchased by the Simmons family, Leadville, for $3000.
Ben and George Simmons attended the sale with the intention of only purchasing one ram, but the pair secured three rams from the draft.
George Simmons said he was drawn to the top-priced ram for his "length of body and clean head".
Mr Simmons said the rams continually produce "good-yielding offspring."
The rams are to be used for commercial breeding, alongside their Talbragar Border Leicester stud.
In their commercial flock, they have approximately 1200 ewes.
The other two rams that the Simmons family purchased were Narranmore 18, for $2000, and Narranmore 57, for $1600.
Being long-term supporters of Narranmore, the pair chose these rams for their "uniformity and structure".
The second top price of $2800 was achieved three times, by Narranmore 30, 296, and 298.
Narranmore 30 was purchased by P.J. and C.A. Sullivan, Dunedoo, who bought three rams, averaging $2267.
Ben Whillock, Geurie, purchased Narranmore 296, as well as five other rams to average $1833.
The third ram at the second top price was Narranmore 298, which sold to Robert Hollow, Cooyal.
Volume buyers were Doug Arnott, Birnham Woods, Coolah, who bought nine rams to average $1622.
Another volume buyer, Norm Royal, Hillside, Gollan, purchased eight rams averaging $1463.
Mr Royal will use the rams in his commercial flock of 1500 ewes.
He used to be a neighbour of the O'Learys and has been a long-time supporter.
Christine O'Leary, Narranmore, Elong Elong, was extremely pleased with the continued support from local buyers and the lineup of rams.
She said they "aim for early maturing rams with a great carcase".
All the rams in the draft had Tattykeel bloodlines and the O'Leary family endeavor to breed Poll Dorsets that are true to breed type.
Jamie Stuart, Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, commended the O'Leary family on the way the rams were presented and the evenness throughout the draft.
The sale was conducted by Milling Stuart Pty Ltd, Dunedoo, with Jamie Stuart as auctioneer.
