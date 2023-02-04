The Land
North Coast Young Women voted to represent their districts through AgShows NSW at this year's Sydney Royal show

February 5 2023 - 10:00am
Tara Coles from Lismore and Shannon Moran from Maclean show societies were chosen to represent North Coast zone 1 during a gala dinner at Kempsey on Saturday night. The pair were part of a talented and committed cohort of future leaders.

Young rural women from the North Coast districts of Lismore and Maclean will head to Sydney Royal Show at Easter where they will represent North Coast Zone 1 in vying for the state title.

