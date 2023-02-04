Young rural women from the North Coast districts of Lismore and Maclean will head to Sydney Royal Show at Easter where they will represent North Coast Zone 1 in vying for the state title.
Fifth generation show society stalwart Tara Coles from Lismore and Maclean young woman and society role model Shannon Moran were judged best of a great bunch that included rural achievers and agricultural leaders.
The field of 11 contenders were all extremely well suited to the task, with AgShows NSW president and judge Peter Gooch saying the choice - announced at Kempsey on Saturday night - was one of the toughest in his decade-long involvement.
Tara Coles, 24, is a mortgage broker in her family business and recently purchased land at Wyrallah, near Lismore, to pursue beef and nut farming.
Ms Coles hails from a very long line of North Coast National show society stalwarts, going back five generations in dairy on her mother's side, part off the well-known Hewitt family of Fairbrae Jersey stud at Bentley.
Her mother, aunt and cousin have all represented Zone 1 in previous years.
Ms Coles has already packed a bunch into her early career, working for ministers in Canberra and on her return to Lismore picked up where she left off with show society commitments.
Ms Coles has been a member of the local Rural Youth club since 2004 while in 2018 she was elected NSW secretary for Rural Youth NSW - a position she holds today. In 2021 she joined Rotary Club of Lismore as a youth advisor. She continues to assist with rural youth events at the North Coast National.
Shannon Moran, 20, is a veterinary nurse from Brushgrove Island in the Lower Clarence and part of an extended family who have supported Maclean Show Society for generations.
Ms Moran is currently her show society's sponsorship officer.
"We are lucky to have so much youth involved in our show committee," she told attendees at the Saturday night gala dinner in Kempsey.
"I get so much out of that connection, particularly the friendships."
As a keen horse rider she holds positions on the show and horse committees, actively taking part in the Maclean Show's notorious rendition of the Man from Snowy River - which includes an adrenaline-rush of a ride down the steep levee bank above the main show ring.
Ms Moran is also involved with the Maclean rodeo committee, AgShows NSW NextGen committee, and volunteers as a wildlife carer with WIRES.
With a focus on perhaps one day becoming part of the Australian Outback Spectacular, Ms Moran said she strives to make a difference to the lives of animals, and young people - encouraging the latter to get out of their comfort zones and experience all that life has to offer.
The talent and capability of all the Zone 1 finalists was beyond impressive, as the AgShows NSW Young Woman competition highlights Australia's future leaders.
Saturday night's gala event was hosted by the Kempsey Show Society at the Slim Dusty centre with judges Mr Gooch, former young woman zone finalist and Hereford breeder Anne Starr, Guyra, and The Land's North Coast reporter Jamie Brown making the final call.
