Perrottet's $250 per house energy cash election pledge

By Phoebe Loomes
Updated February 5 2023 - 12:08pm, first published 12:07pm
The NSW government will offer $250 for people to check their power provider deal if re-elected. (Russell Freeman/AAP PHOTOS)

Households who check if their energy provider is giving them the best deal would collect a $250 government cash bonus, in a major pledge ahead of next month's NSW election.

