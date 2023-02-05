A man has died after his motorcycle collided with a tree near Narrabri just hours after two people died in a separate crash near Moree.
Emergency services were called to Grain Valley Way at Boggabri around 1:05pm on Sunday following reports of a crash.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were told a man had collided with a tree.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Police established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation.
A report will be prepared for the coroner.
The accident marks the third death on the region's roads on Sunday, after a man and a woman died when their car collided with a tree near Moree.
Emergency services rushed to the scene at around 7am on Sunday morning following reports a car had left the road and crashed into a tree.
Witnesses performed CPR before paramedics arrived, but both the female driver and male passenger died at the scene.
The man and woman are yet to be identified but are believed to be in their 30s.
Officers attached to the New England Police District have established a crime scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam vision is urged to call Moree Police or Crime Stoppers.
READ ALSO:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on Tamworth Regional Council, Gunnedah Shire Council, Liverpool Plains Shire Council and roads. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au and you can keep up with what's happening around the region via @TessKelly_ on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.