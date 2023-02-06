The Land
Home/News

A long road ahead for Bathurst Base Hospital after being stripped of training accreditation

Updated February 6 2023 - 12:12pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's a long road ahead for Bathurst hospital in crisis

HAVING lost its medical registrar training accreditation late Friday, Bathurst Base Hospital now faces the onerous task of re-accreditation, a process that can take anywhere from six to 18 months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.