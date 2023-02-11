The Land
Brian Moore claims eating quality medal in first trial

By Kate Loudon
February 11 2023 - 2:00pm
A steer entered by Brian Moore, Wallabadah, which scored 86 points on its carcase.

Entering for the first-year, Wallabadah producer Brian Moore said he was very pleased with the event and his results.

