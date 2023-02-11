Entering for the first-year, Wallabadah producer Brian Moore said he was very pleased with the event and his results.
Mr Moore's team of five Angus steers, based on Dunoon bloodlines, placed eighth in the MSA eating quality awards and 24th overall out of the 89 teams entered.
"I think they went better than I expected," Mr Moore said.
"I really didn't know what to expect, I thought that if I finished mid-field would give me something to work on.
"Because of where I finished, I thought it was a very good result."
In the feedlot performance, the steers gained an average of 1.79 kilograms per day with 2.07kg/day being the top of the group.
The group averaged a marble score of two, an MSA index of 64.14, and averaged 82.9 out of 110 for the overall carcase score with all steers qualifying for the Riverine Premium Beef brand.
More from the Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial:
Operating a self-replacing Angus herd of about 170 cows, Mr Moore grows his steers out and then sends them to the feedlot usually around 18 months of age.
"I don't get much feedback from the feedlot where I send them, but I never hear there has been an issue, so I assume the cattle are performing well for them," ," Mr Moore said.
"I would like to hear a bit more feedback."
Looking at his team's results, he was very happy with how they performed.
"I was a little bit disappointed in their daily weight gain in comparison to others, I did have a pretty good look at the book just to see how they compared to others, but I can probably work on that with bull selection," Mr Moore said.
"I am quite happy with my cows, they are all just about 100 per cent my blood now, so to change bloodlines in sire selection is probably something that needs to be done.
Mr Moore said with the administration side of the trial, there was no major deduction.
"In a nutshell, I am doing everything the right way I guess," he said.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.