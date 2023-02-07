The Land
Home/Agribusiness

RLF aims to help farmers cut the use of traditional fertilisers

February 7 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RLF Agriculture sees potential in carbon farming and developing Australian carbon credit units. Picture by Shutterstock

RLF Agriculture (ASX code RLF) has been one of the more solid performers in the Punter's portfolio.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.