RLF Agriculture (ASX code RLF) has been one of the more solid performers in the Punter's portfolio.
He is sitting on a small profit from the crop nutrition specialist but has no intention of cashing it in.
Indeed, given the latest quarterly results, he will probably increase his holding if the share price dips below the 14 cents he paid last April.
Cash receipts of $3.8 million in the second quarter of the current financial year were up 30 per cent on the previous three months - and the peak season doesn't start until this month.
It is still burning cash, but not much, and with more than $5 million in the bank, it can carry on at the current rate for about five years before it has to think about passing the hat around.
It has seen organic growth in its sales and expansion of its distribution network, despite seasonal fluctuations in agriculture and the COVID-19 restrictions in China.
It has been hiring more staff in China, Cambodia and Vietnam and is looking seriously at the US market. The blue sky is the potential for carbon farming and developing Australian carbon credit units.
Canada, the Netherlands and other countries are beginning to clamp down on nitrous oxide emissions - a side effect of using nitrogenous fertilisers.
RLF aims to help farmers cut the use of traditional fertilisers by at least 20pc while simultaneously increasing yield and quality.
RLF was listed on the stock exchange in April 2022, and the shares have been steady.
Another share which has also managed to hold its ground is the fish farmer Clean Seas Seafood (CSS).
Having survived the COVID-19 shutdowns and transport disruptions, it has rebuilt its business to the point where the ASX has dropped its requirement for the company to report its cash flow quarterly.
Clean Seas is back on the Punter's watchlist.
