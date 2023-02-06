Wagga Pro Rodeo 2023 organisers were pleased to see a crowd of almost 6000 pack into the Equex Centre on Saturday for the event's epic return.
Producer John 'Happy' Gill said it was Wagga's biggest rodeo yet, with the gates having to be closed half way through the day to keep crowd numbers at bay.
"It was a record crowd, it was close to 6000 people and we had to close gates half way through the day," Mr Gill said.
"There was a big percentage of children this time. It was one of the most friendly crowds and we congratulate them for the way they reacted.
"They were well catered for, the Equex Centre is one of the best viewing grounds in Australia."
Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
