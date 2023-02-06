The Land
2023 Wagga Pro Rodeo draws record crowd of almost 6000 to Equex Centre

February 7 2023 - 6:00am
A record crowd of close to 6000 people were at the Wagga Pro Rodeo on Saturday. Pictures by Les Smith

Wagga Pro Rodeo 2023 organisers were pleased to see a crowd of almost 6000 pack into the Equex Centre on Saturday for the event's epic return.

Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Taylor has four years of experience working as a Journalist for Australian Community Media covering an array of topics. Now a journalist for The Daily Advertiser, Taylor predominantly covers breaking news and crime. Connect with her at taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

