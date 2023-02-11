The Land
Berthong Pastoral's gain from hybrid vigour

Kate Loudon
By Kate Loudon
February 11 2023 - 11:00am
One of the Berthong Pastoral Company's Limousin/Angus steers which won second in the MSA eating quality section. Photo: Brett Tindal

An entry from inaugural entrant Berthong Pastoral Company, Wallendbeen, took second in the MSA eating quality medals and was the only pen in the top 10 that was not pure Angus.

