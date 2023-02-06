Farm security made simple: How to protect your rural property

With the right protocols in place, rural properties can be protected from intruders with minimal effort. Picture Shutterstock.

Securing a rural property presents its own set of challenges distinct from those encountered in urban settings.

Increased land distance requires more efficient communication and resource management to protect the property, while lack of nearby infrastructure may complicate the implementation of security measures.

Additionally, geography can enhance vulnerability due to the presence of unmonitored or heavy shrubbery for potential intruders to hide in or behind. Fortunately, there are a few easy steps that can help ensure the security of your farm.

The right fencing supplies

Living in a rural area offers the beauty of wide open spaces, but also comes with security concerns that require open land to be properly enclosed with fencing.

Whether it's for property lines, livestock protection, or keeping small children and pets in (or out), the right fencing supplies are essential for creating a secure environment.

Due to the dual nature of an enclosed area not allowing for an expansive view into the immediate area past its borders, the sturdiness and reliability of the fencing supplies are very important.

For example, if farmers or those living in rural areas choose low quality lumber when erecting fences, it will not hold up against predators farmed animals may face or provide maximum security from intruders.

Investing in higher-quality materials can make all the difference between a fence providing effective semi-permeable boundaries around one's property and deterring predators effectively, or having to replace weaker materials more frequently due to decomposition or other damages caused by outside sources.

Security lighting

Security lighting is one of the best tools to keep your rural property safe. Installing motion-activated lights around your barn and other structures will alert you to any movement in the dark hours; so that should unexpected visitors show up, you have a warning before it's too late.

Not only can security lights let you know if anything is amiss, they can also help prevent break-ins in the first place as trespassers prefer not to be seen. An additional benefit of security lighting is that it provides extra assurance of safety while roaming at night, making caring for animals or work after dark less daunting.

From keeping you aware of any suspicious activity around your barn to making nighttime work more secure, having security lighting helps protect your rural property.

Video surveillance cameras

Installing video surveillance cameras on important buildings, such as barns or sheds, is an effective way of protecting your rural property while you're away. This type of remote view technology allows you to keep an eye on any activity that takes place without having to physically be present.

Video surveillance systems consist of a number of cameras and monitors designed to detect movement in the area covered by the cameras. The feed from these cameras can then be streamed remotely so you can monitor your property anytime and anywhere regardless of your physical location.

Video protection systems are also great for preventing theft or vandalism and they allow users to review footage should any incident occur - making them an invaluable tool for keeping your property safe and secure.

Keep vehicles and machinery protected

Keeping vehicles safe on rural property can be a challenge, and the security measures needed often depend on where you live.

Many people keep their vehicle in their garage or affixed with a heavy-duty lock, but more advanced safety steps should be taken on rural properties, especially in areas with high rates of crime. A good first step is to install motion-activated lights and an alarm system that will alert you every time someone approaches your vehicle.

Motion cameras are also useful for deterring potential burglars; they increase visibility and can help identify any suspicious activity that may occur. Finally, investing in a quality car lock system is essential; although these devices won't completely eliminate theft, they often make it much tougher for criminals to access your car or truck.

Two levels of security

To ensure your rural property is safe while you are away, having two levels of security is essential. Keeping your neighbour or a friend in the loop when you go away gives you extra protection and peace of mind as they can watch out for any suspicious activity.

Taking such measures as installing motion detection lights, cameras, and alarms as well as introducing guard animals to outdoor areas can help deter theft and potentially dangerous situations from occurring.

Just as importantly, owners should exercise caution by safeguarding their possessions inside a secure building and avoiding leaving valuable items in view.

Being aware of your surroundings and watching out for suspicious activities in the area are other steps that can be taken to keep farm security top of mind. Adhering to these recommendations is a great first step towards ensuring safety on rural properties while also guaranteeing peace of mind. Security cameras can also serve as an additional layer of protection as they allow you to monitor your land from afar.