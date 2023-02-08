The death late in 2022 of breed-shaping northern hemisphere sire Royal Applause, only days before his 30th birthday, may not be significant to a lot of breeders. However, he left important legacies which reached this part of the world.
Bred by Maktoum Al Maktoum, the GB foaled Royal Applause was a champion two-year-old and became a favourite of the late Queen Elizabeth II when standing at her Royal Stud at Sandringham.
He was by Queen Anne Stakes winner Waajib (by Try My Best's branch of the Northern Dancer male line), a stallion which found NSW stud success when shuttling to Macquarie Stud at Wellington.
Royal Applause's group two winning son Acclamation has been represented here via former shuttlers the French-bred dual King's Stand Stakes-G1 winner Equiano, sire of dual Sydney stakes winner Taksu, and Irish-bred Harbour Watch (sire of current English racing star Pyledriver). Acclamation is also the sire of Irish-bred French group one winner, Aclaim, which served 77 mares at Aquis, Queensland, last stud season.
But it is Acclamation's Irish-bred son Dark Angel which is prominent in Australia via the Middle Park Stakes-G1 England winning sire Harry Angel, an Irish-bred Darley shuttler which has stood the previous four southern seasons at Godolphin's Kelvinside, Aberdeen.
Winner of two group one races in England, including the prestigious July Cup, Harry Angel is leading Australian first crop two-year-old sire with two winners, including colt Arkansaw Kid, winning the Inglis Banner at Moonee Valley in October.
It should also be noted that Royal Applause is the sire of the dam of another Darley shuttler, Blue Point, which had his first crop of Australian-bred youngsters sell for up to $900,000 at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale last month.
As well, last year's The Everest winner, Giga Kick, was produced by GB-bred Rekindled Applause, a daughter of Royal Applause.
Breeders selling youngsters from the second Australian crop of US Triple Crown hero Justify at forthcoming yearling sales would have been excited to see the gutsy win of the Annabel Neasham-trained Learning To Fly at Rosehill recently.
Winner of the ATC Widden Stud-G3 for fillies on debut, Learning To Fly is by Justify, which will be represented with 11 catalogued yearlings at next week's Inglis Classic Yearling Sale, which kicks off on Sunday.
Shuttling to Coolmore Stud, Jerrys Plains, for three seasons from 2019, Justify is by short-lived US stud sensation Scat Daddy, his US-bred sire and grandsire, Johannesburg and Hennessy, also both had several shuttle seasons to Coolmore, Australia, in the late 1990s and early 2000s.
Among the favoured runners for the forthcoming Inglis Millennium at Randwick on Saturday and the $3 million ATC Golden Slipper Stakes-G1 on March 18, Learning To Fly cost her owners $900,000 at the Inglis Australian Easter Yearling Sale in 2022.
Interestingly, the first three placings in the Widden Stakes cost a collective $2.125 million, the third placed and "cheapest" Mumbai Muse - also an Inglis Easter yearling at $525,000 and by Zoustar, while the runner-up was Steel City - a daughter of Merchant Navy, with a $700,000 Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale price tag.
When scanning the race results of a Queensland meeting recently, a maiden winner at Townsville, Lenny Rocket, took my attention as the galloper was by a stallion that I had not previously come across, Beldify.
Lenny Rocket is the second winner by the Queensland-based Beldify - his first Just Frank, with both four-year-old geldings bred, raced and trained by Mackay conditioner Joshua Manzelmann.
While unraced, Beldify is bred on a champion pedigree cross being by Royal Academy sire Bel Esprit - sire of the world-famous undefeated race mare Black Caviar. Beldify's dam is four-times stakes winning Melbourne mare Dandify, a daughter of champions Danehill and Mannerism.
Coolmore Stud's champion sire Fastnet Rock, aged 21 years, secured the top price of $1 million for a filly from Test The World, at New Zealand's premier Karaka Yearling Sale last week.
