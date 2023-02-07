Shanahans will be back for the 2024 trial

NOW the dust has settled on the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedback Trial at the Jindalee feedlot, sponsor Dom Shanahan is already looking to 2024.
He said the company's connection to the trial was more than an ongoing sponsorship.
"We're delighted to be involved and I'm as happy as ever to be still associated with it," he said.
"In fact we feel a bit honoured because it's a very, very good trial and we've got customers on both sides.
"Some of our regular customers actually supply the livestock for the Trial so obviously we're thrilled to help in that regard by transporting their cattle, plus Teys is a major customer of ours.
"We have a really valued relationship with Teys which must be going on 10 years."
Mr Shanahan was quick to credit Teys and others for the "streamlined" manner in which they manage business at the feedlots and abattoirs as well as the Trial.
"Brett Tindall and his crew also do a fabulous job getting the cattle arranged for the Trial and we collect them from some central points before taking them to Jindalee," Mr Shanahan said.
"We pick up from Armidale in the north and Wagga Wagga in the south and from our perspective it's so seamless because the cattle are in teams of five, so they're in fives, 10s or 15s and we use a B-Double to cart them.
"This is an ongoing relationship for us and the Trial and we will me back again next year for sure."
Lover of sport, particularly horse racing and all things Olympic. Have spent my entire working life in journalism, mostly with News Corp on its major metro mastheads. Done plenty of things but the best by far is having a teenage son who calls me dad.
