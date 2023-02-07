THE LOCAL supermarket in a small town in the North West was evacuated overnight after an electrical fire broke out inside a freezer.
Firefighters were called to the IGA store on Rose Street in Wee Waa about 5pm on Monday and had rushed to the scene within five minutes.
A Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) spokesperson said supermarket staff managed to safely evacuate all staff members and customers.
Subscribers have access to download our free app today from the App Store or Google Play
"Crews in breathing apparatus entered the store and located smoke issuing from underneath the row of freezers," the spokesperson said.
Firefighters discovered the burning electrical component box and used a carbon dioxide extinguisher to knock down the flames.
FRNSW Wee Waa Captain Bruce Cowan said the "quick thinking" of staff and their immediate call to triple zero prevented any major damage to the business and allowed everyone to be evacuated swiftly and safely.
"Once the fire was extinguished crews checked for any further heat, smoke and gasses which none were found," the spokesperson said.
The site, once deemed safe, was handed back over to IGA staff on Monday evening, for them to remove all the products from the supermarket's affected freezer and into other freezers.
No one was reported injured.
The store was open on Tuesday.
READ ALSO:
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Anna Falkenmire is a senior journalist at the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth, reporting mostly on court and crime. Story tips are always welcome at afalkenmire@northerndailyleader.com.au and you can keep up with her stories via @annafalky on Twitter.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.