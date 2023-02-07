The Land
Home/News

Container market laps up early sorghum supply

By Tyson Hosie, Cargill Awb
February 8 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sorghum producers through southern Queensland and northern NSW, whose crops that had recently been desiccated and slated for harvest through last-half January/first-half February, have quietly welcomed the drier forecast.

THE harvester has been blown down and is back in the shed, the farm manager is still up the coast, the kids are back at school and that post-harvest lull is here ... Ha!

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.