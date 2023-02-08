This year has started like a sprint race.
As I'm sure, many of the readers feel, 2023 is shaping up to be a great season for the agricultural industry.
Many shows are starting back up, and the local show societies are working hard to put on some of the best shows yet.
In my region, we have the Sofala, and Blayney shows in the next few weeks, and I'm really excited to go and see all our fantastic exhibits.
I was also lucky enough to go to the Zone 6 final of The Land Sydney Royal AgShows NSW Young Woman competition, and I was blown away but the passion, intelligence and leadership of the women competing.
These women have our agricultural and rural industries in safe hands, and I'm so excited to see where they end up.
The zone finals were also great for catching up with my fellow rural achievers Meg and Alister, who supported their local show societies - Meg running the Canowindra Young Women competition, and Alister as vice president of the Blayney Show Society.
Meg has begun her studies and Alister is welcoming all the new starters to Scots All Saints and getting the school teams ready for the spring run of shows.
Another highlight for our rural achievers was Nicole Cowling being named the Clarence Valley Youth of the Year for her outstanding contribution to the Clarence Valley community.
Nic is forever giving back to her community, organising her local show and highland gathering.
We look forward to what the next couple of months have in store for all of us!
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.