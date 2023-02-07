The Land
Home/News

Narrandera first-cross ewes sold to $355| Photos

Stephen Burns
By Stephen Burns
February 7 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vendor Paul Little, Grong Grong, sold first-cross ewe lambs for $274, Jaiden Burke, Nutrien, Narrandera, James Tierney, RLA Wagga (representing buyer) and Mick Martin, Nutrien, Narrandera.

There was plenty of money around at about $220 for good joinable ewes, and there was good value in today's sale

- Ryan Burden, Nutrien, Narrandera

The sale of 5138 first-cross ewes at the annual summer sale at Narrandera on Tuesday was 'solid and consistent' throughout the yarding, with prices a 'bit better than expected', according to Ryan Burden, Nutrien, Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stephen Burns

Stephen Burns

Journalist, Wagga Wagga

Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College

Local News

Get the latest NSW news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.