The sale of 5138 first-cross ewes at the annual summer sale at Narrandera on Tuesday was 'solid and consistent' throughout the yarding, with prices a 'bit better than expected', according to Ryan Burden, Nutrien, Narrandera.
"The sale was consistent with the current sheep markets, which have reached a reasonable level, " he said.
"There was plenty of money around at about $220 for good joinable ewes, and there was good value in today's sale."
Top price paid was $355 paid for 168 scanned-in-lamb to Poll Dorset rams when offered by TMAG Family Trust, Mirrool.
The June/July '21 drop, sired by Cadell Border Leicester rams were August-shorn and weighed 74kgs.
The top price for ewe lambs at $274 was paid for 226 March/April '22 drop ewes, November-shorn and sold by PW and KM Little, Grong Grong.
Sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams, they were weighed at 68kgs and were not joined, and were purchased by a repeat buyer through RLA, Wagga Wagga.
They sold a second pen of 205 head for $254.
Paul Little said he was very nervous leading into the sale, but was happy with the result.
"The market was on par with current sheep sales and I was happy to sell," Mr Little said.
Heath Bruckner, Gnadbro Pastoral Co, Milbrulong, offered 1000 April/May '22 drop, January-shorn ewes, sired by Cadell Border Leicester rams from western Riverina-bred Merino ewes.
The top pen, which was awarded the best presented pen, of 150 head sold for $265: while a second pen of 200 head sold for $260 and a further pen of 150 head sold for $255.
The top pen was purchased by prime lamb producer Geoff Brill, Ganmain, who thought the sale values were 'reasonable'.
"It was a good purchase," he said.
"They are well grown and will fit with our January shearing."
The Durnan family, Frying Pan Creek Pastoral, Narrandera, sold 140 March/April '22 drop and November-shorn for $254.
Sired by Cadell Border Leicester rams, they averaged 62kg.
RJ and DL Conway, Grong Grong, sold 131 April/May '22 drop ewes for $248.
Sired by Bauer Border Leicester rams they were out of large framed western Riverina-bred Merino ewes.
The Foley Partnership, Grong Grong, sold 213 March/April '22, November-shorn ewes for $240.
Sired by Mt Beckom Border Leicester rams they were dropped by Alma-blood Merino ewes purchased at Hay.
Their second line of 204 sold for $230.
Dom O'Mahoney, Elders, Narrandera, described the sale as 'consistent', throughout the entire yarding.
"The sheep were well presented and I thought one of the best offering of young ewes I have seen," he said.
"The prices were consistent with current market expectations throughout.
"The buyers might have been a bit cautious about the forthcoming season, but the vendors met the market."
Buyers came from Wagga Wagga, Ganmain, Gundagai, Narrandera, and Ballarat, Victoria.
The sale was conducted by Elders and Nutrien, Narrandera, and interfaced with Auctions Plus.
Jackaroo on Merino sheep studs in the Riverina, a lifetime working on the land with sheep, cropping and cattle. Graduate Charles Sturt Uni with degree in Business and a Dean's Certificate. Graduate C.B. Alexander Agricultural College
