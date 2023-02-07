The opening lot was the pick of the sale at this year's offering at Queenlee's 43th on-property sale, atracting the top price of $4600.
Overall though, demand was subdued, which stud principal Phillip Carlon said was due to a drop in Merino ewe flocks with potential buyers switching to cattle.
Held at Walcha, a total of 29 Merino rams were sold from 54 offered to average $1365.
The top-priced ram was achieved for the first ram in the sale draft which sold to return buyers of 10 years, Max and Ralph Pryce, Pyramul.
Top buyer Max Pryce said he bought entirely off appearance and structure and has bought the top-priced ram for the third consecutive year at Queenlee's sale.
"I don't pay too much attention to EBVs (estimated breeding values)," he said.
"After a while you can pick good sheep without even having to look at their statistics.
"His appearance and structure was very sound and will add size to our flock."
The sale topper measured 15.4-micron fibre diametre, with a 2.8-micron standard deviation and a figure of 109 per cent clean fleece weight.
The Pryce family also purchased the second-top-priced ram at $3100, adding to their overall average of $2900 for three rams.
Volume buyer, Rockvale Kentucky Pastoral Company, Kentucky, bought six rams to average $1100 and to a top of $1500.
Tangley Grazing Company, Guyra, bought four rams at a $1375 average to a top of $1800.
A.M. and F.H. Mcintosh, Glen Innes, purchased three rams to average $866.
Mr Carlon said it was a "tough enough day".
"Unfortunately 30 years ago every paddock in the New England had sheep in it and now a lot of these operations have moved to cattle," he said.
"Current mutton prices aren't helping at the moment. The wool market is really strong, however, I think it's just a matter of finding more ewes.
"We are now breeding more polled rams so we will continue down that line. We'll hit the reset button after today and look at what rams sold and why (certain) rams didn't sell."
The sale was handled by Nutrien Armidale and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra, with Graham Andrews as auctioneer.
