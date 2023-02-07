The Land
Queenlee Merino's top ram makes $4600 to Pryces for third consecutive year

Andy Saunders
By Andy Saunders
Updated February 14 2023 - 9:32pm, first published 5:30pm
Joe Carlon, Queenlee, with top-priced buyers Ralph and Max Pryce, Pyramul, alongside agents John Teitzel, Nutrien, and Todd Clarke, Schute Bell Badgery Lumby.

The opening lot was the pick of the sale at this year's offering at Queenlee's 43th on-property sale, atracting the top price of $4600.

