A drop in merino ewe flocks along with potential buyers switching to cattle has had a knock-on effect according to stud principal Phillip Carlon at the 34th Queenlee Merino sale on Tuesday.
The on-property sale in Walcha cleared half their sale draft selling 29 Merino rams from 54 offered to an average of $1365.
A top price of $4600 was achieved for the first ram in the sale draft selling to return buyer of 10 years Max and Ralph Pryce, Pyramul.
The result is down on last years sales average of $1777 but an increase on the top from $4250.
Top buyer Mr Pryce bought entirely off "appearance and structure." and has been the top priced buyer for the third consecutive year for Queenlee.
"I don't pay too much attention to EBV'S {estimated breeding values}, after a while you can pick good sheep without even having to look at their statistics." said Mr Pryce.
"He's appearance and structure was very sound and will add size to our flock."
The topping horned merino registered a 15.4 micron, 109 clean fleece weight percentage and a 2.8 standard deviation.
The Pryce family also purchased the second highest ram in the draft at $3100 adding to their overall average of $2900 from 3 rams.
Volume Buyer Rockvale Kentucky Pastoral Company, Kentucky bought 6 rams to average $1100 and top $1500.
Tangley Grazing Company, Guyra bought together 4 rams at a $1375 average with a top of $1800.
AM & FH Mcintosh, Glen Innes purchased 3 rams to average $866.
Queenlee stud principal Phillip Carlon reflected on the sale result as a "tough enough day".
"Unfortunately 30 years ago every paddock in the New England had sheep in it and now alot of these operations have moved to cattle." he said.
"Current mutton prices aren't helping at the moment, the wool market is really strong however I think it's just a matter of finding more ewes."
"We are now breeding more polled rams so we will continue down that line, we'll hit the reset button after today and look at what rams sold and why the rams that didn't sell."
The sale was covered by Nutrien Armidale and Schute Bell Badgery Lumby, Guyra with Graham Andrews the auctioneer.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.