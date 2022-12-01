Launched in 1948, Australian, family-owned company, Leader Products began as a specialist manufacturer and wholesale distributor of livestock identification systems and animal husbandry products.
Leader Products' David Alcock said the company is proud to again be on board as a sponsor of the 2023 Beef Spectacular Feedlot Trial.
"We provided identification tags for the steers in the trial to ensure the animals could be followed and accurate feedback given," Mr Alcock said.
"Leader has been involved in the feedlot trial for many years as we believe it's essential for the growth of industry," he said.
"The more information and feedback people can get from the use of identification tags and systems, the greater the improvements they can make down the track in terms of breeding suitable animals to go on feed."
Since the launch of their ecommerce platform in August 2020 in Australia, Leader Products have now launched their global website in New Zealand, Canada, South Africa, Botswana and the USA, Revolutionising the World's Livestock Identification Industry.
"This online store is a unique platform that enables our resellers to design, customise, and order livestock identification tags for various animal species.
"Our Browser to Mark Technology (BMT) has been developed to generate pixel-perfect laser markings on your tags, giving you an exact match of what you see online."
Leader Products is confident in the retention of their tags and offer a lifetime guarantee.
Visit leaderproducts.com
